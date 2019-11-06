M3 time JD(S) MLC Puttanna expelled from party

The JD(S) on Wednesday expelled three time MLC Puttanna from the party, citing "anti-party activities. JD(S) state President H K Kumaraswamy expelled Puttanna with immediate effect.

Puttanna had recently spoken about his plans to quit the JD(S), following the party choosing another candidate over him, for the upcoming teachers' constituency polls to the legislative council. According to party sources, Puttanna was seen getting close to BJP in the recent days.

The decision to expel Puttanna comes amid reports that several JD(S) MLCs are disgruntled with the party leadership over treatment meted out to them during the previous coalition government. JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda will hold a meeting on November 12 to resolve the crisis and to quell dissidence..

