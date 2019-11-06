Poll to elect 3 sarpanches, fill 145 panchayat seats on Dec 8

Voting to directly elect three sarpanches and fill 145 vacant seats across 104 gram panchayats in Amravati district of Maharashtra will held on December 8. The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced the poll schedule.

According to the programme, nomination process will start on November 16 and end on November 21. Scrutiny of nomination forms submitted by candidates will take place on November 22 and the last date for withdrawals is November 25.

Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on December 8 and votes will be counted the next day. Posts of three sarpanches and 145 vacant seats in 104 gram panchayats in the district are up for grabs..

