International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. Republicans mull adding Trump defender Jordan to impeachment panel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:28 IST
U.S. Republicans mull adding Trump defender Jordan to impeachment panel
Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Republicans may add a leading ally of President Donald Trump to the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Jim Jordan, to strengthen their defenses as the impeachment investigation against the president goes public.

An aide to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed a report by CBS News that McCarthy was eyeing making temporary adjustments to the Republican members of the Democratic Party-led intelligence panel, which will begin holding public impeachment hearings next week. Jordan, an argumentative former assistant college wrestling coach and former leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has proven himself adept at the public defense of Trump throughout the first part of the inquiry.

He has been a near-constant attendee at closed-door depositions of witnesses being conducted by the House intelligence, oversight, and foreign affairs committees, talking frequently to reporters afterward and defending the president on television as well. Democrats, who have the majority in the House, are planning for the public hearings stage of the inquiry to be conducted only by the intelligence committee, which Jordan does not currently belong to. He is the top Republican on the oversight committee.

Jordan has said he is willing to serve on the intelligence panel. "I want to help the country see the truth here, that President Trump didn't do anything wrong. And what the Democrats are doing is partisan, it's unfair and frankly, it's ridiculous," Jordan said on "Fox & Friends."

An aide to Jordan declined to comment. Democrats in the House launched an impeachment investigation after an intelligence official made a whistleblower complaint about a July 25 telephone call in which Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Republican Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of unfairly targeting him in hope of reversing his surprise victory in the 2016 presidential election. Jordan's presence on the intelligence committee could greatly increase the drama at public hearings.

Jordan says the Democratic chairman of the intelligence panel, Representative Adam Schiff, should have to answer questions about his staff's early contacts with the whistleblower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard DAngelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn liga...

Cabinet approves MoU signed with Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from India's Feni River

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave an ex-post facto approval for the MoU between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni River by India for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town in Tripura.A press note f...

Bolivia's Morales a dictator? Apple's Siri says so (in Spanish)

With political tension mounting in Bolivia over contested elections, Apple Incs Siri appeared on Wednesday to briefly take the side of anti-government protesters often terming long-standing President Evo Morales a dictator.Asked in Spanish ...

Britain won't act on European arrest warrant for Catalan separatist

British authorities have put on hold what they deemed a disproportionate European arrest warrant issued by Spain as it seeks to extradite Catalan separatist leader Clara Ponsati over her role in a failed independence bid, official documents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019