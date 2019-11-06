International Development News
Development News Edition

Karnataka HC asks state govt to reconsider decision regarding stay on Tipu Jayanti celebration

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to reconsider its decision taken on July 30 regarding the stay on Tipu Jayanti celebration.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to reconsider its decision taken on July 30 regarding the stay on Tipu Jayanti celebration. The court refused to grant a stay on the government order and observed that the state government must consider its decision taken on July 30.

"The findings recorded and the government order of celebrating these Jayantis to uphold the values of secularism in the Constitution - these considerations may not have been made by the government as a decision was taken in a day," the court observed. "It should not look like the decision was taken arbitrarily... By way of interim order we direct the state government to reconsider its decision taken on July 30 and take appropriate decision in the light of observations made in this order," the High Court observed.

The High Court further directed the state government to take appropriate decision in two months and get back by the third week of January next year. The BJP government in Karnataka had on July 30 decided not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti this year.

An order in this regard was issued to the Kannada and Culture Department on a decision taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a state cabinet meeting. Last year, a political controversy had erupted over Tipu Sultan birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP.

The Congress government led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah was of the view that the 18th-century ruler of Mysore was a "freedom fighter" as he killed in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war and thus his birth anniversary should be celebrated while the BJP claimed that the ruler was against Kannada language and an "anti-Hindu". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

