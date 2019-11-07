International Development News
Development News Edition

Citing labor dispute, Democrats to find new site for December debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 02:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 02:00 IST
Citing labor dispute, Democrats to find new site for December debate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Democratic Party will no longer hold its December presidential debate at the University of California, Los Angeles, party officials said on Wednesday, siding with a union locked in a labor dispute with the school's administration. Organized labor is a key constituency for the left-leaning party as it seeks to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

"In response to concerns raised by the local organized labor community in Los Angeles, we have asked our media partners to seek an alternative site for the December debate," Democratic National Committee senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill said in an emailed statement. The decision to find a new location was first reported by U.S. online news site HuffPost.

The University of California system's largest union has accused the school administration of outsourcing jobs in a way that breaks state labor law. The union called in April for a boycott of all university speaking events. The university has maintained it is following the law. The Democratic debate, scheduled for Dec. 19, will be the sixth for the party this year. The number of candidates on stage is set to be winnowed after stricter rules for qualification were announced last month.

Currently, 17 candidates are seeking the party's presidential nomination, led by former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The new debate criteria will likely mean several lower-tier candidates who made previous debates - and are likely to make the cut for November's fifth debate in Atlanta - could struggle to qualify for the December event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump's personal lawyer Giuliani hires his own attorneys

Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump who has come under the scrutiny of federal prosecutors in New York, on Wednesday said a trio of lawyers are representing him. Giuliani, a former New York mayor and federal pro...

FACTBOX-Why does Rick Perry's name keep coming up in Trump impeachment probe?

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has built a reputation as one of President Donald Trumps longest-serving and most scandal-free Cabinet members, has emerged as a source of interest in the Trump impeachment probe. Perry last month said ...

UPDATE 1-In Trump's shadow, Republican suburban slide shows little sign of slowing

The last time Democrats controlled the government in Delaware County, a suburb of Philadelphia, the U.S. Civil War had just ended. But on Tuesday, Democrats ended a century and a half of Republican dominance. In two other Philadelphia-area ...

UPDATE 1-Iran injects uranium gas into centrifuges, resumes enrichment at Fordow - Tasnim

Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility by injecting uranium gas into centrifuges, Irans Tasnim news agency quoted the countrys Atomic Energy Organisation AEOI as saying on Thursday.After all successful pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019