International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:59 IST
UPDATE 3-Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua
Image Credit: Twitter (@sochua_mu)

Malaysia detained the deputy chief of Cambodia's banned opposition party, Mu Sochua, after Phnom Penh accused her and other self-exiled opposition figures of seeking to return home to stage a coup against longtime authoritarian leader Hun Sen. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad indicated on Thursday that Mu Sochua would not be turned over to Cambodia but would instead be deported to an as-yet-undetermined third country.

The detention came as Sam Rainsy, the founder of the opposition party, prepared to fly from Paris to Bangkok, vowing to return to Cambodia on Saturday to lead demonstrations against the one-party rule of Prime Minister Hun Sen. Mu Sochua, 65, is one of several opposition leaders who fled from Cambodia fearing arrest and are now seeking to return with Sam Rainsy to rally support for their cause.

It was unclear if any of the opposition figures abroad would reach Cambodia for the planned demonstrations. Thailand said it will not allow transit for Sam Rainsy, and Malaysia this week detained two other opposition leaders trying to fly to Thailand. Mu Sochua flew into Kuala Lumpur on her U.S. passport and was being detained at the airport.

Mahathir said Malaysia was bound by its principle of non-interference in neighbors' affairs in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "We do not want to let them use Malaysia as a base for struggle in other countries," Mahathir told reporters. "We wanted to deport her ... now we are trying to find any country that can take her."

The United States was aware of the situation, a U.S. government spokesman said. He would not comment further due to privacy restrictions. 'WHAT DO THEY FEAR?'

A former women's minister, Mu Sochua is vice president of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and one of the highest-profile opposition leaders detained in Hun Sen's efforts to prevent their return. Thailand denied her entry on Oct. 20

On Wednesday, she held a news conference in Indonesia to denounce a crackdown by Cambodian authorities, who have arrested at least 48 opposition activists at home this year and deployed troops along the borders in recent weeks. "What do they fear?" she asked. "They totally fear the determination of the people of Cambodia, who are responding positively to our appeal, which is that together we will build a better Cambodia."

She later flew to Malaysia, where she was detained. Mu Sochua fled Cambodia in 2017 amid a mass crackdown on the opposition. The party's leader, Kem Sokha, was arrested on treason charges and remains under house arrest.

Cambodia's Supreme Court later dissolved the CNRP. The party of Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than three decades, went on to win all the seats in parliament in a general election last year. 'SPIRIT OF ASEAN'

Mu Sochua's news conference in Jakarta was interrupted by the Cambodian ambassador, who argued she should not be given a forum. The Cambodian embassy later asked Indonesia to arrest her "in the true spirit of ASEAN", it said in a statement, adding that similar requests had been made to neighboring countries.

Cambodian national police spokesman Chhay Kim Khoeun said Mu Sochua had been charged in connection with a plot to topple the government. Her treatment was condemned by the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) as a "complete disregard" for democracy.

"It is outrageous that Malaysia and other ASEAN countries are doing the dirty bidding of their counterparts fearful of legitimate political opposition," said APHR board member Kasit Piromya.

Also Read Malaysia, Goldman discuss smaller penalty over 1MDB scandal-Bloomberg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

Eyeing a larger share in the premium luxury segment, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V-Class Elite. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-Class Expression and V-Class Exclusive would ...

Son of Dalian Wanda's chairman listed as debtor by Chinese court-news website

A court in China has publicly named the only son of Wang Jianlin, the chairman of private conglomerate Dalian Wanda and one of the countrys richest men, as a debtor owing at least 150 million yuan 21.5 million, a news website reported. Chin...

SA must promote and encourage entrepreneurial culture: President

As South Africas efforts to attract R1.2 trillion in investment over five years gain momentum, President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the importance of South Africans embracing a culture of entrepreneurship.During his closing speech at th...

Six professors awarded Infosys Prize 2019 for science and research

Six eminent professors have won the Infosys Prize 2019 across different categories of science and research, the software majors science foundation announced on Friday. The annual award includes a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize purs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019