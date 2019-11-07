Indian-Indonesian navies exercise Samudra Shakti held in Bay of Bengal

INS Kamorta, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette is jointly exercising with Indonesian Warship KRI Usman Harun, a multi-role Corvette in the Bay of Bengal as part of the ongoing Indian Navy – Indonesian Navy Bilateral Exercise 'Samudra Shakti' from 06 Nov to 07 Nov 19. The joint exercises include maneuvers, Surface Warfare exercises, Air Defence exercises, Weapon firing drills, Helicopter Operations, and Boarding Operations.

KRI Usman Harun arrived at Visakhapatnam on 04 Nov 19 to participate in the second edition Ex 'Samudra Shakti'. The Harbour Phase which was conducted on 04 and 05 November included professional interactions in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), cross deck visits, simulator drills, planning conferences, sports fixtures, and social interactions.

His Excellency Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, Indonesian Ambassador to India witnessed some of the activities of the Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam. The Ambassador held discussions with Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC along with Indonesian Navy Delegation headed by Cmde Yayan Sofiyan, Commander of Security Task Force of Indonesian Fleet Command on issues of mutual maritime interest in the region.

