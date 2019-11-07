International Development News
Development News Edition

Witch hunt or necessity? Maine's rugged independent voters torn over impeaching Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:30 IST
Witch hunt or necessity? Maine's rugged independent voters torn over impeaching Trump
Image Credit: ANI

In an era of hyper-partisan politics, Sean Fowler is a rarity: an independent voter who once considered the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump a "witch hunt" and now thinks Congress should remove him from office.

But the customer service worker in Maine remains apprehensive about the potential upheaval, an indication of the mixed emotions independents - and those politicians who depend on them - are feeling around the impeachment fight consuming Washington one year before the 2020 election. The small slice of the American electorate that is truly independent can play an outsized role in picking presidents and there is no better example of that than in Maine, a state where more voters are registered to no political party than are Republican or Democratic.

The impeachment proceedings https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-impeachment/u-s-diplomats-to-star-in-public-impeachment-hearings-next-week-idUSKBN1XG1KC could complicate both parties' efforts to win over politically unaffiliated voters, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polling and interviews with about a dozen independent voters in Maine. Overall support for Republican Trump's impeachment among independents has increased, the national Reuters/Ipsos poll showed in late October. The poll found 45% of independents supported impeachment while 32% opposed - a 13 percentage point spread and the largest gap since the poll began tracking views on impeachment in June 2018.

However, a majority of independents do not appear to want another lengthy investigation after having observed a nearly two-year-long special counsel's Trump-Russia election probe - 54% agreeing that "Congress should focus on fixing important problems facing Americans, rather than focusing on investigating President Trump." Some independents in Maine echoed the polling, saying they were becoming more open to impeachment as the evidence comes to light. Others said they were concerned the effort was hurting the country.

Sitting on a park bench in downtown Lewiston, which lies in a county that was once a stronghold for Democrats but went for Trump in 2016, Fowler said he gets frustrated with coworkers and friends who reflexively love or hate Trump. Many buy into "propaganda" they see on television or online and don't take time do their own research, he said.

Fowler said he at first dismissed Democrats' concerns about a July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential rival, and his son Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power and Trump denies wrongdoing. But the testimony released from congressional hearings and a transcript of the call changed Fowler's mind.

"You just can't ignore the facts," he said. 'WASTE OF TIME'

Not everyone agrees on what the facts prove. Constance Donoghue, 73, an independent voter from Sabattus, Maine, said Democrats were pushing the "ridiculous" impeachment inquiry merely to hurt the president.

"It's just a waste of time," said the retiree, who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but is open to backing Trump in the next election, pointing to the strength of the U.S. economy. Maine Democratic strategists and officials acknowledge the proceedings carry risk. Independent voters could be turned off by watching Washington Democrats go after Trump and ultimately support him more than they were previously inclined.

Kent Ackley, a state lawmaker in Maine who is an independent, said the state's voters have a "fair amount of skepticism" about the two major political parties. "People are concerned about the allegations and certainly open-minded about finding the truth," he said.

Reuters/Ipsos polling shows there is room for independents to further embrace impeachment. While 45% of voters said Trump should be impeached, 48% said they had already concluded that Trump "pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden." An even bigger group - 59% - thought it was appropriate for Congress to investigate. U.S. Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican who has been in office since 1997, also will need the support of independents in her toughest re-election battle yet. The fight is harder for her in part because of the polarized movement of the electorate nationally and her decision to support the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, who was accused of sexually assaulting a classmate when in high school.

Democrats are hoping Collins will find herself in a bind if the impeachment process moves to a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Republicans have so far shown little appetite for removing Trump. Collins will likely face Democrat Sara Gideon, a popular state lawmaker who argues the senator has drifted away from her independent roots and tightly embraced Trump.

Collins, who publicly said she did not vote for Trump in 2016, has not endorsed the impeachment inquiry but signaled she may do so if she found the evidence convincing. "It's incredibly difficult being a moderate in politics, especially these days when people like Senator Collins are constantly being criticized from extremists on the far left and the far right," Collins' spokesman Kevin Kelly said. "But she still believes the majority of Mainers, and Americans, reside in the middle."

Trump's campaign, meanwhile, has expressed little interest in trying to convert independents who did not vote for him in 2016. His team is primarily focused on keeping Trump's existing supporters on board and finding supporters who may have stayed home four years ago, according to sources close to the campaign. Nancy Millet, 62, an independent from Poland, Maine, said she is open to voting for Trump again. She does not really like him but is unimpressed by the Democratic presidential contenders and finds the impeachment process a distraction.

"I kind of think he should be left alone to do what he's supposed to do," Millet said.

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone Idea launches REDX plan, promises up to 50 pc faster data speeds

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday announced a postpaid plan, REDX, promising up to 50 per cent faster data speeds, besides other benefits and privileges. Vodafone REDX will offer bundled international roaming services, unlimite...

Lebanon a "beautiful idea" in need of a reboot, say protesters

From a narrow angle, Beirut looks a picture of elegance and success, its French boutiques, luxury hotels and imported cars blending into Mediterranean skies.Widen the lens, as three weeks of popular anti-government protests have sought to d...

Woman 'raped' in car, dumped near college in Odisha

A woman was allegedly raped in a moving car and dumped in a critical condition near a college in Odishas Khurda district, around 25 km from here, police said on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup K Sahoo said the accused has...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States was not fulfilling its pledge to remove a Kurdish militia from a Syrian border region and he will raise the issue when he meets President Donald Trump next week.HONGKONG-PR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019