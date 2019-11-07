REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States was not fulfilling its pledge to remove a Kurdish militia from a Syrian border region and he will raise the issue when he meets President Donald Trump next week.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Masked Hong Kong students chant at graduation amid fears for elections

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong students, many wearing banned black masks, chanted slogans at their graduation at the Chinese University on Thursday, with some holding up banners urging "Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now". U.S.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ Killed American family may have been 'bait' in Mexican cartel fight: relatives

BAVISPE, Mexico (Reuters) - The nine American women and children killed in northern Mexico were victims of a territorial dispute between an arm of the Sinaloa Cartel and a rival gang, officials said on Wednesday, and may have been used to lure one side into a firefight. USA-HEALTHCARE-RELIGION-LAWSUIT/

Trump's 'conscience' rule for healthcare workers struck down by U.S. judge NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday voided a White House-backed rule making it easier for doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers to avoid performing abortions and other medical services on religious or moral grounds.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-SOYBEANS/

Delayed U.S. soybean cargo booked under waiver offloads, worries linger GUANGZHOU/BEIJING (Reuters) - A cargo of American soybeans booked in the hope it would be exempt from tariffs has been offloaded in China after about a one-week delay due to a dispute between the buyer and customs officials over duty payments, said two sources briefed on the matter.

USA-CHINA-TRADE/ China says it has agreed with U.S. to cancel tariffs in phases

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, without specifying a timetable. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-SHAKIRA/ Shakira to celebrate Latino culture and her birthday at Super Bowl

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Colombian pop superstar Shakira wants to make her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl a celebration of Latino culture - and her own birthday. PEOPLE-JAMES-DEAN/

James Dean set to appear in a movie six decades after his death, horrifying fans James Dean is coming back from the dead to appear in a new movie, a Hollywood production company said on Wednesday, causing an uproar about the idea of reincarnating one of America's most beloved film icons.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPFINALS-PREVIEW/

Djokovic has world number one Nadal in his sights at London finale LONDON (Reuters) - If Novak Djokovic is to claim the year-end number ranking for a record-equaling sixth time he will have to do it the hard way at the ATP Finals next week in London.

BASEBALL-MLB-DEFENSIVE-AWARDS/ Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive player

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez was selected the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday as the glove supplier announced its defensive player awards. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-INDEPENDENTS (PIX)

Witch hunt or necessity? Maine's rugged independent voters torn over impeaching Trump The small slice of the American electorate that is truly independent can play an outsized role in picking presidents and there is no better example of that than in Maine, a state where more voters are registered to no political party than are Republican or Democratic. The impeachment proceedings could complicate both parties' efforts to win over politically unaffiliated voters, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polling and interviews with about a dozen independent voters in Maine.

7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HUNGARY-TURKEY/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Thousands expected to protest Turkey's Erdogan in Budapest Thousands of people are expected to protest against a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Budapest. The protesters are expected to march on a bridge crossing the Danube and try to approach the venue where Erdogan and Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban will give a news conference.

7 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT HUNGARY-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkish President Erdogan visits Hungary Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary, where PM Viktor Orban has called his country a role model. News conference by the two leaders expected.

7 Nov 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT GERMANY-USA/POMPEO-LEIPZIG TOUR (PIX) (TV)

U.S.'s Pompeo commemorates 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Germany to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and to meet his German counterpart Heiko Maas to discuss foreign policy. Pompeo and Maas visit the village of Moedlareuth on the former inner-German border, the city of Leipzig, where the protests started which contributed to the Wall being brought down, and where they hold a joint news conference is due in the afternoon,

7 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT GERMANY-USA/POMPEO-MAAS (PIX) (TV)

U.S.'s Pompeo and German FM Maas hold news conference for 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Germany to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and to meet his German counterpart Heiko Maas to discuss foreign policy. Pompeo and Maas visit the village of Moedlareuth on the former inner-German border, the city of Leipzig, where a joint news conference is due in the afternoon, and the nearby city of Halle, where there was recently an attack on a synagogue and doner restaurant.

7 Nov 10:35 ET / 15:35 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHISTLEBLOWER

EXPLAINER: Is it illegal for Trump, his son, or Republicans to name a whistleblower? U.S. President Donald Trump and his political allies are pushing for media and Republican allies to reveal the name of the whistleblower who prompted an impeachment inquiry. This piece explains what U.S. law says about how whistleblowers in the intelligence community should file complaints, and the punishments for retaliation and identification.

7 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT GERMANY-USA/POMPEO-HALLE (PIX) (TV)

U.S.'s Pompeo visits attack site and synagogue in Halle U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Germany to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and to meet his German counterpart Heiko Maas to discuss foreign policy. Pompeo and Maas visit the village of Moedlareuth on the former inner-German border, the city of Leipzig, and the nearby city of Halle, where there was recently an attack on a synagogue and doner restaurant.

7 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CHINA-MIDDLEEAST/ (TV)

China's special envoy to the Middle East briefing. China's Special Envoy to the Middle East Mr. Zhai Jun, holds a media briefing following his visit to Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran between 16 and 24, Oct. 2019.

8 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Residents are going to work in masks, while monuments like the India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog.

8 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SERBIA-RATES/ Serbia's central bank announces benchmark rate

Serbia's central bank to announce benchmark rate 7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANADA-QUEBEC/BUDGET Canadian province of Quebec gives budget update

The Canadian province of Quebec will update its budget for 2019-2020, which is running a surplus. 7 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce Year Ahead Summit, in Dallas, Texas. 7 Nov 13:05 ET / 18:05 GMT

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/MASSACHUSETTS Facebook, Massachusetts to square off over app privacy probe

Massachusetts' attorney general will urge a judge on Thursday to force Facebook Inc to turn over records identifying 10,000 apps that the social media giant had identified as potentially having misused users personal data. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey began an investigation into Facebook last year following revelations last year that the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had retrieved and used millions of users' data without their permission. 7 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

WALT DISNEY-RESULTS/ Q4 2019 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected after market close (AMC). 7 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

AFRICA-ENERGY/ IEA's Africa Energy Outlook 2019 report launch

The report – Africa Energy Outlook 2019 – is special focus in the forthcoming World Energy Outlook 2019 but is also being published early as a standalone report. The IEA has updated and expanded its analysis to reflect Africa's increasing importance in global energy affairs. 8 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLIMATECHANGE San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank holds conference on systemic economic risks of climate change

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco holds "Economics of Climate Change" conference to discuss systemic risks to the U.S. banking system from climate change, in San Francisco,Calif. 8 Nov

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 8 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/FACTBOX (PIX) (TV)

Lawsuits over climate change proliferate across the United States A trial in which Exxon Mobil Corp stands accused of defrauding investors out of up to $1.6 billion by hiding the true cost of climate change regulation is expected to wrap up this week. It is one of dozens of lawsuits in the United States brought against oil companies and local and state governments over global warming.

7 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (TV)

Closing arguments in Exxon climate change fraud trial Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general accusing Exxon Mobil Corp of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court.

7 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SPORTS

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling-British cyclist Mantle set to zoom past million-mile barrier

Russ Mantle's love affair with his bike has grown stronger with every pedal stroke and he is now poised on Thursday to become the first Briton to clock up one million registered miles in his lifetime. The 82-year-old retired civil servant will reach the milestone with a mere five-mile ride from his home in Aldershot, to a cafe in Mytchett, Surrey. 7 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BOXING-KSI-PAUL/ (TV) Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul hold news conference

YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul hold a news conference in Los Angeles ahead of their boxing rematch at the Staples Center. 7 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

HAITI-CYCLING/ (PIX) WIDER IMAGE: Haiti's cyclists brave poverty, protests and poor roads in race for gold

Cycling is not an easy sport to practice in Haiti, wracked by poverty, natural catastrophes and political instability. 8 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/ (GRAPHIC)

Brazil to release Amazon deforestation data for October Brazil's space research agency INPE will release preliminary data for deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest for the month of October.

8 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)