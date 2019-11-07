International Development News
Development News Edition

PMO takes stock of preparations to deal with cyclone 'Bulbul'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over situation in view of cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra held a high-level meeting on Thursday with the Chief Secretaries of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to review their preparedness to deal with the natural calamity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:05 IST
PMO takes stock of preparations to deal with cyclone 'Bulbul'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over situation in view of cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra held a high-level meeting on Thursday with the Chief Secretaries of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to review their preparedness to deal with the natural calamity. According to a government statement, the meeting reviewed the situation arising due to the movement of Cyclone 'Bulbul' in the last few hours.

"Director-General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave the detailed forecast on cyclone Bulbul; its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. He informed that coastal Odisha is likely to witness winds speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph on November 8 accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall," read a government statement. According to the press statement, a similar situation is likely to prevail in coastal West Bengal on November 9.

Sea conditions will be very rough and it is advised that fishing operations should be completely suspended, the weather forecasting agency said. "State Chief Secretaries informed of having taken all precautionary measures in the coastal regions and monitoring the situation in the districts on a 24x7 basis. Further, all fishermen have been advised not to venture in the sea and those in the sea have been advised to return back," read the press release.

During the meeting, Director General of National Disaster Response Force informed that their teams are fully prepared with all the required equipment and are on standby. Indian Coast Guard is also on alert and has advised fishermen and merchant ships not to venture in the sea.

"Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister advised them to take all possible measures to ensure that loss of human life and property is minimised. He also assured the state governments of all the necessary assistance required in the developing situations," said the official release. The meeting was attended by the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister; Secretaries of Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting; Member, NDMA, Directors General of India Meteorological Department and NDRF; and senior officers from PMO, Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence. Chief Secretaries/ representatives from West Bengal, Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands joined the meeting through video conference. (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy rain lash Odisha, more downpour forecast in next 3 days

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

Pesopie, a video entertainment and fashion we-commerce platform, on Thursday said it has received USD 300,000 about Rs 2.12 crore and aims to raise a total of USD 2.5 million in pre-seed funding. The company has already raised USD 300,000 f...

Three provinces’ dam levels plummet to below 50%

The current hot temperatures in major parts of the country have plunged three provinces to stress levels as their dam levels dropped to below half in the past two weeks.According to the Department of Water and Sanitation report, the dam lev...

UPDATE 4-U.S. accuses two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia

Two former employees of Twitter and the third man from Saudi Arabia face U.S. charges of spying for the kingdom by digging up private user data and giving it to Saudi officials in exchange for payment, a complaint from the Department of Jus...

UPDATE 2-UK's Conservatives and Labour vow to spend big in battle for votes

Britains governing Conservatives vowed on Thursday to spend billions of pounds more on infrastructure, stepping up an election battle with the main opposition Labour Party over who is best placed to drive growth and help struggling regions....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019