International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK's Javid woos voters with 20 bln pounds more a year on infrastructure spending

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:07 IST
UPDATE 1-UK's Javid woos voters with 20 bln pounds more a year on infrastructure spending
Image Credit: Flickr

British finance minister Sajid Javid said a new Conservative government would spend up to 20 billion pounds ($25.7 billion)more each year on the road, rail and other infrastructure projects, and there would be room for tax cuts too.

If Boris Johnson is re-elected as prime minister on Dec. 12, Javid said the government would set itself new fiscal rules allowing it to spend up to 3% of annual economic output on infrastructure, higher than a historical average of around 1.8%. In a speech in which he painted his plans as "responsible" in contrast to the bigger spending promises of the opposition Labour Party, he said debt as a share of economic output would be lower at the end of the next parliament than at the start.

Javid said low borrowing costs for the government meant it was a response time for the government to invest but he would run a balanced budget for day-to-day spending. If debt servicing costs rose sharply, the government would reassess its spending plans, he said.

Javid also said there would be room for tax cuts if the government stuck to its new fiscal rules. "If we stick to these rules that I've set out today...we can afford some tax cuts," Javid told an audience in Manchester.

($1 = 0.7773 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

World number two Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

World number two and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez. I decided I will no longer work with Conchita, the 27-year-old Czech wrote on her Facebook p...

Share of women in subordinate courts highest in T'gana, least in Bihar: Report

Telangana has the highest share of women judges at 44 per cent and Bihar the lowest at 11.5 per cent in subordinate courts, while seven states did not have a single woman judge in their high courts as of June 2018, according to a report. Th...

383-yr-old tombstone discovered in north China

A 383-year-old tombstone has been found in a village in Chinas northern Hebei Province, local publicity authorities said on Thursday. The publicity department of Nanhe County said the tombstone, dating back to the Ming Dynasty 1368-1644, wa...

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019