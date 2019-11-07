International Development News
South Sudan pres, ex-rebel leader to delay formation of unity govt - Uganda presidency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kampala
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:11 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

South Sudan's president and a former rebel leader agreed on Thursday to delay the formation of a unity government for 100 days beyond the Nov. 12 deadline, according to a statement from Uganda's presidency.

The statement was released after President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar met in Uganda in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes preventing the formation of a coalition government by the deadline.

