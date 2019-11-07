International Development News
Development News Edition

EU's Vestager backs Twitter for banning political ads, berates Facebook

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:38 IST
EU's Vestager backs Twitter for banning political ads, berates Facebook
Image Credit: Flickr

Europe's antitrust chief praised Twitter on Thursday for banning political advertising but criticised Facebook, which will continue to run such ads, for its "de facto manipulation of who you're going to vote for".

Margrethe Vestager has been granted new powers by the European Union to rein in the tech sector over the next five years. Both Twitter and Facebook have faced pressure to stop carrying ads that spread false information and that could steer elections. From this month Twitter will ban them globally.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that paying for ads forces "targeted political messages on people" with a power that "brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions." Vestager told a conference in Lisbon, "Twitter's statement is still not the end of the story, you still have other issues like bots and so on, but it's an important step forward because the company states its values."

A bot is an automated application that can control a Twitter account and tweet messages. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended the company's policy of running ads from politicians which may contain false or misleading claims, because the social media platform does not want to stifle political speech.

Vestager said democracy should take place in the open - where a political ad can be fact-checked, contradicted and different opinions can be offered. "But if it's only in your feed, between you and Facebook, and their microtargeting of who you are, that's not democracy anymore," she said. "That's just privatised de facto manipulation of who you're going to vote for."

Vestager said she has followed Zuckerberg and Facebook's declarations closely. "The time has come where they should put action behind their words." The Danish politician is expected to use her expanded mandate as Europe's technology chief to set rules on tech companies' responsibilities, liabilities and security standards.

Also Read: Russian operatives sacrifice followers to stay under cover on Facebook

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...

Govt may impose 25 pc safeguard duty on imports of single-mode optical fibre

The government may impose a provisional safeguard duty of 25 per cent on imports of single-mode optical fibre, used for signal transmission, based on a Commerce Ministry investigation that found a sudden and significant surge in the imports...

FACTBOX-Virginity testing: a ritual from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Health experts have condemned U.S. rapper T.I. for subjecting his teenaged daughter to an annual virginity test, saying the practice was harmful and unscientific.The rapper made his comments on a U.S. podcast, drawing widespread condemnatio...

'Prepare to die' Trump adviser Stone texted witness, trial jury hears

Prosecutors on Thursday unveiled threatening text messages by U.S. President Donald Trumps adviser Roger Stone to radio host Randy Credico in which Stone urged Credico not to testify about their communications over Stones efforts in 2016 to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019