Bloomberg likely to file for Alabama Democratic presidential primary -media
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to file paperwork this week to run in the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, keeping his options open for a possible White House bid, multiple media organizations reported on Thursday.
Bloomberg, who has been privately weighing a bid for the presidency for weeks, has not yet made a final decision on whether to run, an adviser told the New York Times.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
