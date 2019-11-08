Congress protests against NDA, TRS government on economic'mismanagement'

Congress workers and leaders in Telangana on Friday held protests against the NDA government's alleged failure in managing the economy. The party has also alleged that the TRS government has thrown Telangana, a surplus state, into a debt trap.

The party activists organized protests at different places in the state. Due to the "monumental blunders" committed by the BJP-led NDA government such as demonetization, faulty implementation of GST and other irrational economic policies, there is an alarming economic crisis in India, a Congress delegation alleged in a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The delegation was led by AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia. Hitting out at the TRS government, the party claimed that there is a debt burden of more than Rs three lakh crore on the state.

"In the name of irrigation projects, TRS has indulged in massive corruption and its top leadership has allegedly amassed illegal wealth," the party said in the memorandum. Congress demanded that the NDA government consult economic experts and all stakeholders and seek their guidance in managing the economy and "initiate next-generation holistic structural reforms." The party has also sought implementation of a simplified GST.

