International Development News
Development News Edition

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 22:01 IST
Guru Nanak Dev birth anniv: Delhi govt decides to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

There will be no odd-even restrictions on movement of vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am and 8 pm.

Kejriwal said at a press conference that the decision to relax the scheme for two days has been taken to avoid disturbance during the celebration of the Sikhism founder's birth anniversary. "Several Sikh organisations had met me and demanded that odd-even rules be lifted for November 11 and 12. Thousands of people participate in several programmes on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

"In view of this, the Delhi government has decided that there will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12," the chief minister said. The government maintains that due to odd-even rule, nearly 15 lakh of the total 30 lakh vehicles remain off roads everyday.

On Friday, a total of 532 challans were issued by traffic police (294), transport (159) and revenue (38) departments. On November 4, the first day of the odd-even road rationing scheme, Kejriwal had termed the exercise "successful".

However, the BJP has called the scheme an "election stunt" by the Aam Aadmi Party government which was causing difficulties to people. Two thousand civil defence volunteers, 465 teams of Delhi traffic police, revenue and transport departments were deployed on the first day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

A day ahead of Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be. All of us should ensure that our reac...

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relativ...

Lebanese banks face threats, neutral government mulled to defuse unrest

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress prefers to adopt 'wait and watch' strategy

As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019