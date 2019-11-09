International Development News
Ayodhya case: Ker CM asks people to show restraint, Guv hails

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday appealed to the people to excercise restriant in their reaction to the Supreme court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case and not to disrupt the state's harmony. "We will not allow any untoward incidents to take place and police was on high alert", Vijayan told reporters soon after the historic verdict was delivered.

"The judgement has come on a matter which had caused a lot of bloodshed in this country. The court has confirmed that installing the Ram idol and demolition of Babri Masjid was illegal," he noted. Recalling the violence that broke out across the country following Babri Masjid's demolition, Vijayan said, with this verdict, the legal issues with relation to the land dispute have come to a conclusion.

"I would like to appeal to all to show restraint in their reactions to the apex court order. The reactions must not hamper the peaceful life of people. No response should be made to disrupt the harmony of the state", he said. Pointing out that the state reacted in a peaceful manner when the Babri masjid was demolished, the Chief Minister said, the government has taken all steps to maintain peace in the state.

Reacting to the judgement, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said everyone should respect and honour it. "We all have a duty to respectfully accept the verdict and honour it. Verdict has come from the Supreme court. As Indians we are bound to respect it , honour it and follow it, he said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Supremo, Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal said the party accepts the SC decision. "A meeting of IUML has been called on Monday and we will analyse the verdict," he said.

A five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered the judgement on Saturday morning clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directing centre to allot a 5 acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for constructing a mosque. The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born..

