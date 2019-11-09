Faith has triumphed over facts: Owaisi on Ayodhya verdict

Reacting to Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title dispute, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that 'faith had triumphed over facts". "I am now afraid that there are many masjids in the country where Sangh Parivar claims that there was a temple long time back and they can use this. In this verdict, faith has triumphed over facts," said Owaisi while speaking to media persons.

"Though Supreme Court has talked about the 1991 Act (Places of Worship Act) in their verdict and we hope that when this judgement is applied in Kashi and Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, the courts will accept what the Supreme Court has said about the 1991 act," he added. Owaisi expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's verdict and stated that "Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible."

Commenting on Supreme Court's directions to allot five-acre land for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, he said, "We were fighting for our legal right. In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don't patronize us." Speaking on Babri Masjid demolition, Owaisi stated that the incident 'shook the roots of India's brotherhood and harmony'. "Vandalism was an understatement," he added.

Owaisi also criticised Congress' reaction to the verdict and said that the party had shown their 'true colours'. "Congress has shown its true colours. But for Congress party's deceitfulness and hypocrisy, idols would not have been placed in 1949. Had the locks not been opened by Rajiv Gandhi, the masjid would still be there and had Narasimha Rao discharged his constitutional responsibilities, the masjid would still be there," Owaisi said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board at an alternate location in Ayodhya and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. (ANI)

