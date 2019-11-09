International Development News
Balasaheb would have been so happy: Raj Thackeray on Ayodhya

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday called the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict a landmark decision and said he wished Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray was alive today. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"Today is the momentous day. The sacrifice of our Karsewaks has finally paid off. Keeping the public sentiments and the facts in the mind, the Supreme Court declared a landmark verdict," the MNS chief tweeted. "We look forward to expediting the construction of the Ram Mandir and I hope to see the heralding of Ramrajya in the true sense. My thoughts are with Balasaheb as he would have been so happy to witness this historic day," Thackeray's tweet added.

VHP regional secretary for Maharashtra and Goa Shankar Gaikar, who visited Ayodhya as a 'karsewak' three times, said truth had prevailed. Speaking to PTI, he said, "Not only me, whole country is welcoming this verdict. This is the victory of faith and this landmark verdict will begin a new chapter in India." Ram Puniyani, noted author and editor of the book "Making Sense of Ayodhya Verdict" told PTI the apex court's decision would close a painful chapter in Indian history.

"After the Babri masjid demolition, there was massive violence which polarised society. The nation has learnt that issues related to emotions and identity will not help in the progress of society. I hope the country will now focus on issues related to poverty, unemployment, health, education etc," he said. RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale said the SC verdict has given equal justice to both Hindus and Muslims and it must be welcomed by everyone.

"This verdict will further strengthen Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution which lays stress on communal harmony," Athawale said. Maharashtra Congress vice president Naseem Khan said, "I respect the apex court's verdict and appeal to everyone to maintain social harmony." PTI APM BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

