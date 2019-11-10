Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Forsaken by Trump, immigrant 'Dreamers' seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieve

When Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to work in the United States and avoid deportation, she started to cry. After years of living illegally in the shadows after moving to the United States from Mexico at age 15 to join relatives in New Jersey, she finally could make concrete plans for the future. Spy, law enforcement agencies step up U.S. election security measures

U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies on Friday said they had strengthened procedures for informing Congress, state and local governments, private business and the public about foreign interference in U.S. elections. The FBI has already given some American election candidates "defensive" briefings on evidence U.S. agencies collected of possible election interference, an FBI official told a briefing for journalists. In trial of Trump adviser Stone, comedian says he did not take dog threat seriously

Comedian Randy Credico testified on Friday he did not believe that President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone truly intended to harm Credico's dog when he threatened to do so, which could undercut the government's witness-tampering case against Stone. "I don’t think he was going to steal the dog," Credico said, during a cross-examination by Stone's defense attorney, Robert Buschel. "It was hyperbole by him." U.S. CDC reports 'breakthrough' in vaping lung injury probe as cases top 2,000

Tests of lung samples taken from 29 patients with vaping-related injuries suggest all contained Vitamin E acetate, a discovery U.S. officials described on Friday as a "breakthrough" in the investigation of the nationwide outbreak that has topped 2,000 cases. The discovery of Vitamin E acetate in lung samples offers the first direct evidence of a link with the substance and vaping-related lung injuries. The substance has also been identified in tests by U.S. and state officials of product samples collected from patients with the vaping injury. Iowa inmate sentenced to life argues he briefly died and should be released

An Iowa inmate sentenced to life without parole has unsuccessfully argued in court that he should be freed because he "momentarily died" and was resuscitated when he was in the hospital four years ago. The novel legal argument came to light this week when the Court of Appeals of Iowa denied an appeal for inmate Benjamin Schreiber, who has been in prison since he was convicted of murder in 1997. Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling requiring his accounting firm to turn over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, setting the stage for a possible decision before the 2020 election. Lawyers for Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said on Friday that the president intends to ask the Supreme Court by Nov. 14 to review Monday's ruling on the tax returns by the federal appeals court in Manhattan. U.S. to raise age limit for vaping to 21, Trump says ahead of action next week

The United States plans to raise the age limit for vaping to 21, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that his administration would issue its final report on such products next week. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not give further details about the administration's regulatory plans or give a specific date for any announcements. Arkansas joins states backing T-Mobile's deal to buy Sprint

Arkansas has decided to back the U.S> Justice Department's decision to approve a merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint , the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers. With Arkansas, the Justice Department has nine states backing its settlement to approve the $26 billion deal on condition that it divest assets to Dish Network Corp, the department said in a statement. Facebook bars content claiming to name Trump impeachment whistleblower

Facebook Inc. is taking down any content that claims to name the anonymous whistleblower who ignited an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, the social network said on Friday. The company's statement follows right-wing Breitbart News' publication of an article that said it identified the whistleblower. Soccer: U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. The decision comes two months after the group filed a motion for class certification seeking to include all women called up to the national team over the multi-year period specified in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named.

