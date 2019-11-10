International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain votes in repeat general election amid Catalonia tensions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 14:15 IST
Spain votes in repeat general election amid Catalonia tensions
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain voted Sunday in its fourth general election in as many years amid heightened tensions over Catalonia's separatist push, an issue that has fuelled a surge in support for upstart far-right party Vox. The repeat polls were called after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez failed to secure support from other parties following an inconclusive election in April which saw his Socialist party win the most votes, but no working majority in parliament.

Opinion polls, however, suggest this new election will fail to break the deadlock. Neither the left nor the right look likely to win a ruling majority in Spain's 350-seat parliament. The Socialists look set to finish top again, but with slightly fewer seats than the 123 they picked up in April. The main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) may also strengthen their parliamentary presence.

But the most striking development could be the rise of the far-right Vox party, which might even jump to third-largest in parliament, according to recent polling. "More ungovernability or stability: Spaniards choose," wrote conservative newspaper ABC on its front page Sunday.

Voting stations opened at 9:00 am (0800 GMT) and will close at 8:00 pm, with results expected a few hours later. The election comes as Spain finds itself increasingly polarised by the Catalan crisis, which has deepened in recent weeks.

Less than a month ago, Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to lengthy jail terms over their role in a failed 2017 independence bid, sparking days of angry street protests in Barcelona and other Catalan cities that sometimes turned violent. More than 600 people were injured in the protests, which saw demonstrators torching barricades and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at police.

Sanchez said Madrid had sent a "significant" number of security forces to the northeastern region to ensure the unrest did not disrupt voting in Catalonia. During a TV election debate PP leader Pablo Casado called for a "real government that will put order in Catalonia".

But the toughest line against the Catalan separatists has come from Vox leader Santiago Abascal. "Drastic solutions are needed," he said during his final campaign rally on Friday night in Madrid.

He then repeated his pledge to end the Catalan crisis by suspending Catalonia's regional autonomy, banning separatist parties and arresting its regional president, Quim Torra, who has vowed to continue the secession drive. The crowd responded by chanting "Torra to the dungeon".

At the rally, Ana Escobedo said she has voted for the PP in the past but was drawn to Vox because of its hard line on Catalonia as well as illegal immigration. "I think we heed to take a heavy hand," she said.

Vox won 24 seats in parliament in the last election in April, in the first significant showing by a far-right faction since Spain's return to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. This time Vox could double that number, polls suggest.

In recent days, Sanchez has repeatedly raised the alarm about Vox's "aggressive ultra-rightwing" policies, warning the party would drag the country back to the dark days of Franco's dictatorship. "Spain needs a progressive government that puts the brakes on the far-right and a government that puts the brakes on the extremists also here in Catalonia, who are the separatists," he said during his final campaign rally in Barcelona on Friday.

Spain has been caught in political paralysis since the election of December 2015 when far-left Podemos and business-friendly Ciudadanos entered parliament. That put an end to decades of dominance of the two main parties, the PP and the Socialists, in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

But there is a risk Sunday's vote will only prolong the agony. With no single party able to secure the required 176 seats for a majority, the Socialists are likely to opt for a minority government, ING analyst Steven Trypsteen said.

"Voting intentions appear to have changed since the April election. But these changes will not make it easier to form a government, so the political situation is likely to remain difficult after this weekend's vote," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest

Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls....

Temple town buzzes with activity a day after top court's Ayodhya verdict

The temple town of Ayodhya was buzzing with activities on Sunday as devotees flocked to various temples, a day after the Supreme Court gave its landmark judgment ending the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The areas near Ha...

Religious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi will not be prohibited: UP Police

Prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Courts judgment on Ayodhya will not affect the religious procession taken out on Milad-Un-Nabi, a senior police officer said on Sunday. He, however, made it clear that no other processio...

Govt's go-ahead for 4 medical device parks

The government has given approval for setting up four medical device parks with a view to support Make in India initiative and provide world-class products at an affordable price for treatment. The four parks will be set up in Andhra Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019