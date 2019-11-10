International Development News
Development News Edition

DMK accuses Centre of turning Kashmir into a "huge prison"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 16:15 IST
DMK accuses Centre of turning Kashmir into a "huge prison"
Image Credit: Twitter (@arivalayam)

The main opposition DMK on Sunday condemned the Centre for what it called "turning Jammu and Kashmir region into a huge prison' and demanded the release of all those arrested, including former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The M K Stalin-led party, which has all along been critical of the Centre's action on the Jammu and Kashmir issue here, demanded that the Centre "respect the sensitivities of the people." A resolution adopted at its general council meets here condemned the Centre for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the region into two union territories sans the nod of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and without eliciting the views of the people there.

Also, it said, "...this general council (meet) condemns turning the region into a huge prison and betraying the people; for the arrest of leaders like Farooq Abdullah and placing them under house arrest who strove for democracy." The party, in its meet chaired by Stalin, urged the Centre to "immediately free all those arrested and respect human rights, the sensitivities of the Kashmiri people and democratic ethos." Most top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody, while mainstream leaders, including two former Chief Ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti --, have been either detained or placed under house arrest. The government detained former Chief Minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety act.

The DMK also sought withdrawal of the Draft National Education Policy (DNEP) 2019 from the Centre, alleging that it was an attempt to impose Hindi and Sanskrit. The party also wanted an education in the State list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.

In July, a delegation of DMK MPs led by Kanimozhi had called on Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and urged withdrawal of the draft policy. Many suggestions of the DNEP were against the spirit of the Constitution, principles of federalism and social justice, and it had "hidden agendas" to deprive oppressed communities of accessing education, the party had said.

The DMK meet also demanded 90 percent recruitment of the State's youth for vacancies in Central government establishments and public sector units located in Tamil Nadu. Competitive exams, including interviews for openings in the Central government, should also be held in Tamil, the party said.

The party "strongly condemned" filling vacancies in Central government offices in Tamil Nadu by allegedly favoring those from northern states while 80 lakh youth of the state awaited employment after registering in employment exchanges. Senior leaders Duraimurugan, T R Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi participated in the meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's top general warns of 'reckless' Russia threat

Britains top military adviser accused Russia on Sunday of reckless behavior that violated international norms and risked sparking a war. Chief of Defence Staff General Nick Carter said Moscow was operating in a grey zone that weaponized inf...

Teenager Tomar secures India's record 13th Olympic quota in shooting

Teenager Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged Indias 13th Olympic quota in shooting with a bronze in mens 50m rifle 3 positions at the 14th Asian Championship here on Sunday, giving the country its best-ever quota haul. The 18-year-old Tomar ...

Israel court rejects Russian 'hacker' appeal against US extradition

Israels top court upheld Sunday an extradition order of a Russian alleged hacker to the United States, where he is wanted for fraud. The justice ministry had last month finalized the extradition of Aleksey Burkov, who has been held in Israe...

Guv hails WB govt, central agencies for cyclone preparedness

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hailed the directional efforts of the state government and other central agencies to minimise the impact of cyclone Bulbul. Dhankhar also lauded the India Meteorological Department IMD for it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019