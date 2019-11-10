International Development News
Development News Edition

SCENARIOS-Will Spain finally have a government?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 18:54 IST
SCENARIOS-Will Spain finally have a government?
Image Credit: PxHere

The main candidates in Sunday's parliamentary election in Spain, the country's fourth national election in four years, have already dismissed several possible scenarios for forming a government by an agreement if the result is inconclusive.

But all parties are well aware that voters do not want a fifth election, and they might have to strike a deal in the end. Here are the possible scenarios:

MINORITY SOCIALIST GOVERNMENT

The most likely scenario. Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists lead in opinion polls though most see them winning slightly fewer seats than in the last election in April, down from 123 out of 350 to about 120.

The question is who their allies could be. In the past, their natural partners would have been the far-left Unidas Podemos. But there is bad blood between them after failed talks following the April election. And their chances of having enough seats to govern together are slim. Other options could include a pact that regional parties would join, but considering the tensions over Catalonia's independence drive, that would also be tricky.

The option gaining traction would be an unusual one - the conservative People's Party (PP) abstaining in parliament to let Sanchez be voted in as prime minister. But that support would not come for free and would likely come at the last minute to avoid a repeat election. It would not guarantee the budget can be adopted or that the government would last.

And if the far-right Vox gets a strong result, PP could fear that backing the Socialists, even without entering government, could hit it hard in the next election. The center-right Ciudadanos, predicted by opinion polls to collapse in this election, could also be tempted to support Sanchez to get back in the game.

The Socialists have said that if they win the election without a majority, they would make proposals to other parties within 48 hours and would aim to strike broad pacts on issues such as Spain's unity and regional financing.

SOCIALIST-LED COALITION GOVERNMENT

Much less likely but not impossible. The Socialists have made clear they want to govern alone. But they could eventually decide to change their minds if that is the only way to stay in government.

RIGHT-WING GOVERNMENT

Less likely than a Socialist government but cannot be ruled out after they gained some steam after riots by separatists in Catalonia mobilized some right-wing voters. About a third of voters are still undecided, opinion polls showed, meaning even unlikely scenarios still have a chance of happening.

REPEAT ELECTIONS

No matter what happens, this will always be a possibility. Rival parties will all try to blame each other but the threat of this happening will also be the main reason behind efforts to strike a deal.

ONE SINGLE PARTY GETS A MAJORITY

Next to impossible. Opinion polls, political leaders and analysts all agree this will not happen. The Socialists are ahead in opinion polls but with less than a third of the votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya verdict: 10 held for provocative behaviour in MP

Eight people were arrested in Seoni and two in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for posting objectionable messages on social media and bursting crackers after Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, police said on Sunday. In Gwalior, Dinesh Singh Chauhan ...

CORRECTED-Spanish voter turnout at 38% at 2 p.m., down from April election

Turnout in Spains repeat parliamentary election stood at 37.9 at 2 p.m. 1300 GMT on Sunday, according to the interior ministry, a drop from the 41.5 recorded at the same time during the previous election in April....

Uddhav Thackeray told Sena MLAs that the party will install its CM in Maharashtra: Raut

Uddhav Thackeray told Sena MLAs that the party will install its CM in Maharashtra Raut....

SCENARIOS-Will Spain finally have a government?

The main candidates in Sundays parliamentary election in Spain, the countrys fourth national election in four years, have already dismissed several possible scenarios for forming a government by an agreement if the result is inconclusive.Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019