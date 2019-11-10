International Development News
Legendary poll reformer TN Seshan dead

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 23:52 IST
  • Created: 10-11-2019 23:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan, who led the game-changing electoral reforms in the country in the 1990s, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

The legendary Seshan was not keeping good health for the past couple of years and he passed away at about 9.30pm, a senior police official told PTI. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, he was largely confined to his home here for the past several years due to old age.

Former CEC SY Quraishi said on Twitter,"Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul." Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "Sad that former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father's classmate at Victoria College Palakkad — a courageous & crusty boss who asserted the ElectionCommission's autonomy & authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

