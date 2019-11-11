No clear majority in Spain's election with 50% of votes counted

Neither the rightist nor the leftist political bloc was likely to win a clear majority in Spain's repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, according to a tally of results released by the interior ministry with around half of votes counted.

By party, the Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez led with an estimated 124 seats in the 350-seat lower house, but further political stalemate appeared likely as votes scattered between mainstream and outlier parties. It was followed by the conservative People's Party, with 87 seats.

The far-right Vox emerged as the third most voted party, with 49 seats - a huge increase from 24 in the last election in April. Centre-right Ciudadanos were seen winning 10 seats while far-left Unidas Podemos fetched 26 seats.

