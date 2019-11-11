International Development News
Development News Edition

Under pressure, Bolivian president calls for new election

  • PTI
  • |
  • La Paz
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 02:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 02:24 IST
Under pressure, Bolivian president calls for new election
Image Credit: Pixabay

Buckling under mounting pressure, Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday called for a new election after his claim to have won a fourth term triggered fraud allegations, deadly protests and a split among security forces. South America's longest-serving leader made the announcement after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States found a "heap of observed irregularities" in the Oct. 20 presidential contest and said a new vote should be held.

The unrest that has left three people dead and over 100 injured in clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales represents the biggest crisis in the socialist leader's nearly 14 years in power. "We all have to pacify Bolivia," Morales said in announcing plans to replace the nation's electoral tribunal and urging the country's political parties to help bring peace.

Bolivians honked car horns and broke into cheers and applause in the streets as the OAS findings came out. "The battle has been won," said Waldo Albarracín, a public defender and activist.

"Now, the duty is to guarantee an ideal electoral tribunal." Adding to Bolivia's leadership crisis, however, the two government ministers in charge of mines and hydrocarbons, as well as the Chamber of Deputies president and three other pro-government legislators announced their resignations.

Some said opposition supporters had threatened their families. Also Sunday, the attorney general's office said it will investigate judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for alleged fraud following the OAS report.

The man Morales claimed to have defeated, opposition leader and former President Carlos Mesa, said the OAS report showed "monstrous fraud," and he added that Morales "can't be a candidate in new elections." Morales did not say whether he will run again.

"The priority is to choose a new electoral tribunal and figure out when we'll have the new elections," he told local radio Panamericana. Morales, 60, became the first president from Bolivia's indigenous population in 2006 and presided over a commodities-fed economic boom in South America's poorest country.

The former leader of a coca growers union, he paved roads, sent Bolivia's first satellite into space and curbed inflation. But many who were once excited by his fairy-tale rise have grown wary of his reluctance to leave power.

He ran for a fourth term after refusing to abide by the results of a referendum that upheld term limits for the president. He was able to run because Bolivia's constitutional court disallowed such limits.

After the Oct. 20 vote, Morales declared himself the outright winner even before official results indicated he obtained just enough support to avoid a runoff with Mesa. A 24-hour lapse in releasing results fueled suspicions of vote-rigging.

The OAS sent a team to conduct what it called a binding audit of the election. Its preliminary recommendations included holding new elections with a new electoral body. "Mindful of the heap of observed irregularities, it's not possible to guarantee the integrity of the numbers and give certainty of the results," the OAS said in a statement.

Pressure on Morales increased ominously on Saturday when police on guard outside Bolivia's presidential palace abandoned their posts and police retreated to their barracks in at least three cities. On Sunday, the police commander, Gen. Yuri Calderón, instructed protesting officers to get back on the street and prevent attacks by thugs loyal to the president.

And Bolivia's military said it ordered operations to counter armed groups that have attacked opposition supporters. During the unrest since the election, protesters have torched the headquarters of local electoral tribunal offices and set up roadblocks that paralyzed parts of Bolivia.

"The question now is if the opposition will accept new elections called by Evo after he had already attempted to steal the election," said Christopher Sabatini, a lecturer at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University in New York and a senior research fellow at the Chatham House think tank. "They have good reason to be wary that this time will be cleaner. In fact, given what's at stake and Morales' actions up until now, there's even more reason to believe that he's going to pull out all the stops to ensure reelection."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Spain's far right seen doubling seats but no clear election winner- early results

Spains far-right Vox party was set to more than double its share of seats on Sunday as another hung parliament beckoned following the countrys fourth national election in four years, according to a partial tally after voting ended. The Soci...

Hung parliament seen in Spain election with nearly 80% of votes counted

Neither the rightist nor the leftist political bloc was on track to win a clear majority in Spains repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, according to a tally of results released by the interior ministry with around 80 of votes counted. B...

Jackson stars again to help Ravens rout Bengals

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and scored on a long run as the Baltimore Ravens ripped the host Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 on Sunday afternoon. Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards across three quarters as the Ravens 7-...

80 Jewish graves desecrated in Denmark

Vandals have desecrated more than 80 graves at a Jewish cemetery in the western Danish town of Randers, police said Sunday. More than 80 gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned at the Ostre Kirkegard cemetery, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019