Bolivia's Morales denounces "illegal" police warrant for his arrest- tweet
Bolivia's embattled President Evo Morales, who resigned hours earlier, denounced what he called an "illegal" police warrant for his arrest and said his home was attacked by "violent groups," according to a statement on Twitter on Sunday.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the existence of a warrant with police officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Evo Morales
- Bolivia