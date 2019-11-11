US urges early Iraq elections, halt to violence against protesters

The United States on Sunday urged Iraqi authorities to hold early polls and carry out electoral reforms and called for an end to the violence against protesters that has left hundreds dead.

Washington wants "the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President (Barham) Saleh's promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections," the White House said in a statement.

