Fadnavis condoles death of ex-CEC Seshan

Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner (CEC) T N Seshan, describing him as a great administrator

Seshan, 86, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest

"Sad to know about the demise of Former Chief ElectionCommissioner Shri T.N.Seshanji. Known for electoral reforms, as a CEC he set a precedent for his successors. India will always remember him as a great administrator," Fadnavistweeted.

