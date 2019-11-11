Impartial, respected, brave and feared: Rahul mourns demise of former CEC TN Seshan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan and said that he was one of the election commissioners, who were "impartial, respected, brave and feared." "Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave and feared. Shri #TNSeshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing," Rahul tweeted.

Seshan passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night in Chennai. He was 87. A 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Seshan was the 10th CEC and served from December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also expressed grief over Seshan's demise. (ANI)

