AP CM, TDP chief condole Seshan's death Amaravati, Nov 11 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday condoled the death of former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan. In a message, he said Seshan was an epitome of honesty, fearlessness and dedication and rendered yeomen services as civil servant.

"He showed how a strong democracy could be built using the power of the Election Commission. Seshan's name will etched in golden letters in the countrys history," the chief minister added. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over the former IAS officer's demise.

Naidu recalled that Seshan introduced many reforms to strengthen the Election Commission. "His integrity and commitment left an indelible mark in the people's hearts. Seshan's services should become the guiding spirit for future generations," the former Chief Minister said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)