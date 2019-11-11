International Development News
U.S. urges civilian leadership maintain control in Bolivia -official

The United States is monitoring the political situation in Bolivia and calling on civilian leadership to maintain control after President Evo Morales resigned after protests against his disputed re-election last month, a State Department official said on Monday.

"It is crucial that the constitutionally delineated civilian leadership maintain control during the transition," the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

"We call on everyone to refrain from violence during this tense time and we will continue to work with our international partners to ensure that Bolivia's democracy and constitutional order endure."

