Labour's Corbyn says Trump got his wish of Johnson-Farage deal
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had got his wish for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to make a pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage said he would not stand candidates against Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats the party won in 2017.
"One week ago Donald Trump told Nigel Farage to make a pact with Boris Johnson," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter. "Today, Trump got his wish." "This Trump alliance is Thatcherism on steroids and could send 500 million pounds a week from our NHS to big drugs companies. It must be stopped."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigel Farage
- Labour Party
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- Brexit
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Conservatives
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson expresses admiration for British Indians in Diwali message
Vietnam: Britain sent papers for 4 truck dead for checks
UPDATE 2-Britain to "strain every sinew" help finance sector after Brexit
UPDATE 1-Vietnam says Britain seeks help to identify four truck victims
Britain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit