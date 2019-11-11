International Development News
Labour's Corbyn says Trump got his wish of Johnson-Farage deal

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had got his wish for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to make a pact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage said he would not stand candidates against Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats the party won in 2017.

"One week ago Donald Trump told Nigel Farage to make a pact with Boris Johnson," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter. "Today, Trump got his wish." "This Trump alliance is Thatcherism on steroids and could send 500 million pounds a week from our NHS to big drugs companies. It must be stopped."

