Sena has not yet got Cong-NCP letters of support: BJP sources

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 11-11-2019 19:55 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:55 IST
The Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support from the Congress and the NCP to enable it to stake claim to form the next government in Maharashtra, claimed BJP sources on Monday evening. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had given the Sena time till 7.30 pm on Monday to "express willingness and ability to form the government".

However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has failed to meet the deadline, the sources said. Even though Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and others met the governor before 7.30 pm, they did not have letters of support from the Congress and the NCP to form the government, they said.

Shinde has been elected as the leader of the Sena's legislative wing. Aaditya Thackeray, son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, was elected from Worli in Central Mumbai in the last month's assembly polls.

The Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member House to emerge as the second largest party, while the NCP bagged 54 and the Congress 44 in the last month's assembly polls. The majority mark is 145..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

