International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress discusses Maharashtra govt formation, to hold 'further discussion' with NCP

The Congress on Monday said that party's interim president Sonia Gandhi had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and both leaders will have "further discussion" on government formation in Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:43 IST
Congress discusses Maharashtra govt formation, to hold 'further discussion' with NCP
Congress symbol. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday said that party's interim president Sonia Gandhi had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and both leaders will have "further discussion" on government formation in Maharashtra. The party issued a statement after a detailed discussion with its leaders in Maharashtra over the political situation in the state. The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of Congress, had met in the morning.

"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and had a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders. The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussion with NCP," a statement issued by party general secretary K. C. Venugopal said. The statement did not categorically say if the party will support Shiv Sena in forming a non-BJP government and kept the window open.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told media, "We have already issued a press note and we have mentioned that we have already discussed with working committee members and our PCC leaders. Our AICC President has spoken to Sharad Pawar ji. Further discussion will take place in Mumbai tomorrow." Sources had said earlier the Congress will extend support to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in forming a non-BJP government in the state.

They said that Sonia Gandhi had also spoken to party MLAs to seek their views. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra after assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power.

After BJP declined to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had asked Shiv Sena about its ability to form government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra impasse: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet Governor

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called him as government formation in Maharashtra remained in limbo more than two weeks after declaration of assembly poll results. Speaking to reporters here in the e...

Delhi's air quality nears 'severe' levels again; northwesterly winds, farm fires to blame

Delhi-NCRs air quality bordered severe levels on Monday with more farm fire plume blowing towards the region, and a decrease in the wind speed and temperature hampering dispersion of pollutants. The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality mo...

Short film on late Parrikar to be screened at IFFI

A seven-minute film on former defense minister and Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar will be screened at the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of India IFFI 2019, a senior official said on Monday. Entertainment So...

Angry over Aadhaar card not getting made, man threatens to blow up Haridwar ghat

A man who had called Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawats mobile phone and threatened to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar was arrested on Monday, officials said. The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019