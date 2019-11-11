International Development News
President to attend 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab on Tuesday to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sri Amritsar Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi.

  Updated: 11-11-2019 21:08 IST
  Created: 11-11-2019 21:08 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab on Tuesday to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sri Amritsar Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi. An official release said the event has been organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The President also conveyed his greetings to the people on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. "On the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, I convey greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community," the President said in his message.

He said the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev convey to entire humanity the ideals of love, compassion, equality and harmony. "He spread the light of knowledge and inspired all to become free from discrimination and rituals and in turn work for 'Sarbat da Bhala', i.e., 'the well-being of all'. His message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Wand Chhako', which means: Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy was a call to the entire humanity," the President said.

He said Guru Nanak Dev also emphasised the need to respect women. He was an ideal family man, who lived like a saint, thereby presenting the message of 'karma' to the entire world. He called upon the people to build a society based on Guru Nanak Dev's teachings of equality and social amity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

