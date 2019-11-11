UK Conservatives' lead over Labour widens slightly - ICM poll
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has edged a bit further ahead of the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election. Support for the Conservatives rose one point to 39% while the Labour Party held steady at 31%, ICM said.
The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were also unchanged at 15% but the Brexit Party fell one point to 8%. ICM surveyed 2,035 people online between Nov. 8 and 11.
