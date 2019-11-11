Amid a claim by Shiv Sena that the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to support its government without the BJP in Maharashtra, the AIMIM said its two MLAs in the western state would not support a "Shiv Sena- Congress" rule. "@aimim_national has 2 MLAs in Maharashtra & we will not be supporting the Shiv Sena-Congress government. A letter to the same effect will be sent to the Governor of Maharashtra briefly," he tweeted.

The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed that the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to support its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor, who rejected its plea for three more days to do so. The Congress decided to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party..

