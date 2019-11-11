International Development News
Development News Edition

As Sena fails to produce letter of support, NCP gets Guv invite

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 22:33 IST
As Sena fails to produce letter of support, NCP gets Guv invite
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

The NCP, which is the third-largest party in Maharashtra, on Monday night got an invite from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking it to express "willingness and ability to form a government", shortly after the Shiv Sena failed to submit the "requisite letter of support". The Sena is trying to form a non-BJP government in the state with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Monday night, the Uddhav Thackeray- led party could not submit the requisite letter of support to the governor.

With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third-largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56) in the 288-member House where the halfway mark in 145. Congress has 44 MLAs. After meeting the governor, state unit NCP president Jayant Patil said the party will discuss the issue with its ally, the Congress, and get back to the governor by or before 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

"As per the procedure, the governor has given us a letter being the third-largest party in the state of Maharashtra and therefore, we have suggested to him that we will have to talk to our alliance partner. We have assured him that we will get back to him as early as possible," Patil told reporters. A Raj Bhavan statement said: "The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the third-largest party, the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra." It said that despite the passage of 16 days after assembly elections, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward with a requisite letters of support from alliance partners to form the government.

Speaking to reporters before he went to meet the governor, NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar said, "At 8:30 pm (on Monday), we got a call from the Governor. He has invited me as the legislature party leader. I do not know for what reason I have been invited." NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "We will hold discussion with the Congress...we will take a final decision (on steps to be taken) tomorrow." After meeting the governor, senior leaders Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde reached party chief Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss the future strategy. The Sena on Monday night suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government, with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the saffron party.

"The Sena could not submit the requisite letter of support. The Sena further submitted a letter requesting three- day extension of the deadline (which ended 7.30 pm on Monday) for submitting the letter of support. "The governor expressed his inability to give any further extension," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

New York, Nov 11 AFP Boeing on Monday said it expected the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month. In parallel, we are working towards final va...

Soccer-No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the teams first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions. Liverpool enter the...

Construction laborers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and laborers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speakin...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honor, homeland ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019