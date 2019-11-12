International Development News
Development News Edition

Brazil reform process can withstand Lula release, regional tensions - Treasury Secretary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 02:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 02:36 IST
Brazil reform process can withstand Lula release, regional tensions - Treasury Secretary
Image Credit: Flickr

The recent release from prison of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and upsurge in political instability across Latin America will not hinder Brazil's economic reform process, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Monday. "I think, in fact, eventually you'll have more debate about reform, which is good," Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida told Reuters in Brasilia. "When you make changes to society based on proper debate, it's good, because those changes are done with conviction."

Regarding Lula's release last Friday after the Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling keeping people convicted of crimes in jail if they lose their first appeal, Almeida said Brazil should not be concerned about who the "political actors" are. "At the end of the day, I don't think we need to be afraid of having a 'politician A,' 'politician B,' 'politician C' (released from jail)," Almeida said. "You have to put the debate to Congress and see how it evolves. If you convince the people and lawmakers, you make the changes. If not, you don't. That's democracy."

On Saturday, Lula gave a speech in which he strongly criticized Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and his economic views, while President Jair Bolsonaro and members of his cabinet took swipes back at the leftist former president. After approving a landmark pension reform bill that will save the public purse some 800 billion reais ($193 billion) over the next decade, Brazil's Congress is set to debate other government proposals like tax reform and 'administrative' reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Celtics F Hayward to have surgery on fractured hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will have surgery on his fractured left hand in New York on Monday afternoon, according to a report Monday by ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, Haywards agent Mark Bartelstein of Prior...

Soccer-VAR has been a success despite criticism, says Swarbrick

The use of the Video Assisted Referee VAR in the Premier League has been vindicated despite several controversial decisions and criticism from fans and pundits, the systems chief Neil Swarbrick said on Monday. Speaking to the media after th...

UPDATE 1-Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

Alphabet Incs Google signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare yet, according to an announcement on Monday, gaining with the deal datasets that could help it tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence tools.The Wall ...

Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news

Saudi Arabias vice minister of defence visited Oman on Monday and met with ruler Sultan Qaboos, Omani state news agency ONA reported, following a deal to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen. The Saudi defence ministry said Prince Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019