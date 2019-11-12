International Development News
Development News Edition

Maduro's military stands in the way of a Bolivia repeat in Venezuela

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 03:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 03:18 IST
Maduro's military stands in the way of a Bolivia repeat in Venezuela
Image Credit: President of Russia

Venezuelan opposition leaders looking to oust their country's socialist government can perhaps take some hope from the resignation of its leftist ally in Bolivia, President Evo Morales, on Sunday after weeks of street protests.

But one key factor makes the Bolivia playbook a difficult one to carry out against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela's armed forces have consistently refused to take the side of protesters as Bolivia's military did on Sunday. Venezuela's barracks have stood by the ruling Socialist Party despite a crippling economic meltdown, two waves of major protests in 2014 and 2017 and broad condemnation of Maduro's 2018 re-election that was widely described as fraudulent.

Even though opposition leader Juan Guaido has been recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate president, his efforts to court the armed forces have not been enough to sway their allegiance to Maduro. Dozens of active military officers on April 30 joined Guaido in the streets of Caracas to call on military commanders to disavow Maduro, but the uprising fizzled out as military top brass declared loyalty to the president.

A Reuters Special Report found that Venezuela's armed forces have been heavily influenced by the presence of Cuban intelligence agents who closely monitor the communications of officers suspected of dissent. In addition, late socialist leader Hugo Chavez's overhaul of the armed forces starting in the early 2000s fractured the chain of command and boosted the political allegiance of top officers.

IDEOLOGICAL CONVICTIONS

Bolivia's military has never had the same ideological links to the ruling party or its leftist politics, said Franklin Pareja, a professor at Universidad Mayor in San Andres de Bolivia.

"In Bolivia there has never been a civil-military government," he said. "The armed forces have always been lavishly remunerated, but there has never been political conviction about the process or active participation in the government." Bolivian armed forces commander Williams Kaliman on Sunday publicly called on Morales to step aside, giving momentum to street protesters alleging fraud at an October presidential election that Morales was judged to have narrowly won.

That move by the military was in stark contrast to Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino's repeated oaths of allegiance to Maduro despite violent street protests, complaints of voter fraud and broad international condemnation. Bolivia on Monday remained convulsed by looting and roadblocks and the country remained mired in a power vacuum that Morales' opponents were scrambling to fill.

The 60-year-old former llama herder's departure split Latin America between right-leaning nations that celebrated his exit and leftist governments saying he was victim of a coup. Venezuela's opposition is hoping the success of demonstrations in Bolivia will help boost turn out for nationwide rallies that Guaido allies have called for Saturday to renew efforts to seek Maduro's ouster.

Street activism has receded since the euphoria of January, when Guaido declared Maduro a usurper and invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, with many remaining frustrated that change has been slow. But in the face of Bolivia's quick change of government, opposition leaders were quick to note the crucial differences between the two countries.

"Why have the events in Bolivia not taken place in Venezuela?" wrote exiled opposition leader Julio Borges on Sunday night. "The explanation is in Cuba, the regime in Havana has infiltrated and kidnapped our armed forces."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sparkling Zverev tastes first victory over Nadal

It proved quite a day for ending losing streaks at the ATP Finals on Monday as Alexander Zverev tasted a first victory over Rafael Nadal after Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Russian bogeyman Daniil Medvedev. Both Zverev and Tsitsipas ...

Lions QB Stafford: 'Made the right decision' not to play Sunday

Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sundays game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldnt be able to go against the Bears, according to multiple reports on ...

UPDATE 4-Democrats release new batch of testimony from Trump impeachment inquiry

A Pentagon official detailed confusion and concern in the U.S. national security apparatus after the White House blocked aid to Ukraine without explanation, testimony released Monday by the congressional impeachment panel into U.S. Presiden...

RPT-Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry fired over inflammatory remarks toward immigrants

Don Cherry, whose provocative views and outlandish suit jackets made for appointment viewing on Canadas popular Saturday night hockey broadcasts, was fired after inflammatory comments he directed at Canadian immigrants, the Sportsnet networ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019