REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL BOLIVIA-ELECTION/

Morales backers, police set for showdown in La Paz as power vacuum stokes unrest Looting and roadblocks convulsed Bolivia on Monday after President Evo Morales’ resignation in the wake of a disputed election, while thousands of pro-Morales protesters were marching towards the nation’s legislative assembly, setting the scene for a potential showdown with opposition and police.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong violence prompts reminder that China troops close at hand

Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday in violence that prompted leader Carrie Lam to denounce “enemies of the people” and drew a chilling warning from a senior Chinese newspaper editor. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump fumes over impeachment probe as public hearings approach

President Donald Trump seethed on Monday as Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to enter a crucial new phase - the first public hearings - in their impeachment inquiry centered on his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden. USA-ELECTION-SANDERS/

Top Democratic 2020 contenders promise to strengthen veterans' services Top U.S. Democratic White House contenders said on Monday they would improve benefits and healthcare for military veterans if elected, putting a priority on upgraded medical facilities, stronger suicide prevention programs and better care for military spouses and children.

BUSINESS WEWORK-CEO/

WeWork begins search for a new CEO: sources WeWork has started a search for a new chief executive following the departure of co-founder Adam Neumann, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the U.S. office-sharing start-up seeks to reverse its widening losses.

SOUTHWEST-FAA/ Southwest will speed up inspections of 38 used 737 airplanes after FAA concerns

Southwest Airlines Co said Monday it will complete inspections on 38 737 airplanes it acquired from foreign air carriers by Jan. 31 that may not meet all U.S. aviation safety requirements. ENTERTAINMENT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-KPOP/ K-pop top awards show skips Hong Kong due to protests: source

An annual K-pop festival is not happening in Hong Kong this year due to months-long political unrest, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. ARGENTINA-PERONISM-PLAY/

'Shadow of history': As Peronism returns, Argentine play explores its darker roots Gonzalo Demaría is fascinated by the “ghosts” of Argentina’s past, in particular the roots of Peronism, the most influential political movement dating back to Juan Peron and his wife Eva Peron that is now set for a return to power.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPFINALS-TSITSIPAS/

Tsitsipas gets win he craved over Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated victory over fellow ATP Finals debutant Daniil Medvedev like he had won the title on Monday as he finally snapped a jinx against his Russian bogeyman.

VENEZUELA-BASEBALL/ Venezuelan baseball's bid to save sanctions-shortened season hits snag

The U.S. Treasury Department has told Major League Baseball that a change to its sanctions on Venezuela last week does not allow MLB to resume a partnership with the Venezuelan baseball league, according to a person familiar with the matter. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog.

12 Nov BRICS-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Heads of State of BRICS nations arrive for summit in Brazil Heads of State of BRICS nations arrive for summit in Brazil. The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia, with an agenda focusing on technological innovation and incentives for the digital economy.

12 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/COUNTRY FILE (TV)

Country file of Sri Lanka ahead of Nov. 16 presidential election A file piece chronicles key political events in the history of Sri Lanka ahead of the November 16 presidential election.

12 Nov SPAIN-ROYALS/CUBA (PIX) (TV)

Spanish royals go to Cuba for first state visit Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years foundation.

12 Nov TURKEY-POLITICS/SYRIA

Turkey's Syria operation reveals division among opposition parties Turkey's operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has given President Tayyip Erdogan a bump in polls and revealed divisions between opposition parties, which had banded together in elections this year to beat Erdogan's AK Party.

12 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/SAJITH PREMADASA-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Sri Lanka presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa before upcoming election Profile of Sajith Premadasa, 52, son of a former president and prime minister of Sri Lanka, and who is also one of the front-runners in the country's presidential election on November 16.

12 Nov FOOD-WASTE/VATICAN

Vatican Academy of Sciences and Rockefeller Foundation host conference on food waste The Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Rockefeller Foundation host two-day conference on food waste and food loss aimed at sharing latest scientific evidence and providing recommendations for expanded global and national actions to curb world hunger.

12 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Sri Lanka presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa Profile of Sri Lanka's main presidential candidate former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

12 Nov GREECE-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese President visits Greece Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take a tour of the Acropolis Museum in Athens as part of his visit to Greece.

12 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (TV)

Germany's Merkel addresses Employers' Association German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier are due to hold speeches at an event by the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) in Berlin. Merkel is due to speak at 0930 GMT, Altmaier at 1230 GMT and Scholz at 1330 GMT.

12 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

President Donald Trump may release new Ukraine transcript as impeachment heads to more public phase President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday could release another partial transcript of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the Democratic-led impeachment probe into his dealings with that country enters a new and more public phase with televised hearings featuring diplomats who raised concerns over his dealings with Ukraine.

12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-PROCEDURES

FACTBOX-What rules will the House use in televised impeachment hearings? When millions of Americans on Wednesday watch the first televised hearing in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, they will see a different procedure than is ordinarily used for congressional committee hearings.

12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CBA-RESULTS/ (PIX) CBA's quarterly profit slides as record-low interest rates bite

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, reported a near 10% drop in first-quarter cash profit on Tuesday, citing record-low interest rates. 12 Nov

COLOMBIA-OIL/ Colombia to publish list of qualified bidders in oil auction

Colombia will publish a list of all the companies qualified to bid on 59 blocks in its ongoing oil auction. 12 Nov

WALT DISNEY-STREAMING/ (PIX) (TV) Disney's new streaming service is not just for kids

In the latest move in the streaming TV wars, Walt Disney Co aims to sign up more than just families to its new streaming service, Disney+ 12 Nov

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV) Zimbabweans expect banknotes to begin circulating after false start

Zimbabweans hope to start withdrawing new bank notes touted by the government as the solution to acute cash shortages, a day after the central bank failed to distribute the bills to the banks as it had promised. 12 Nov

FRANCE-GRAINS/MINISTRY French farm ministry monthly crop estimates

Checking for revisions to the ministry's estimates of 2019 grain production, particularly for the ongoing maize harvest. 12 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BRITAIN-CITIGROUP/LAWSUIT

Former top forex trader sues Citigroup over dismissal A former senior Citigroup currencies trader, who was fired by the bank, prosecuted in the United States and acquitted last year of plotting to rig benchmark exchange rates, is bringing an unfair dismissal case against his former employer.

12 Nov USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hears Trump bid to end "dreamer" program The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on President Donald Trump’s bid to end the DACA program, which protects so-called “dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

12 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

