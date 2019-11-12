International Development News
No understanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be taken collectively: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the state will be taken collectively.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 12-11-2019 10:59 IST
  Created: 12-11-2019 10:59 IST
NCP leader Ajit Pawar speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the state will be taken collectively. "We (Congress and NCP) fought elections together. That's why we should make the decision together. We (NCP) waited for their (Congress) letter yesterday. But we did not receive the letter by the evening. It was not right for us to give the letter. Whatever be the decision, there should be stability," NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters.

The Shiv Sena on Monday failed to submit the letter of support from 145 MLAs to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. "From morning 10 am till 7:30 pm on Monday, our leaders including Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel were waiting for their letter. They (Shiv Sena) had to submit the letter till 7:30 pm on Monday", Pawar added.

Pawar said that the NCP has called a meeting of all its 54 MLAs today. "We will make the decision and likewise the Congress should also take the decision," he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in Maharashtra. The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress.

When asked on seeking an extension of time from the Governor to stake the claim, Ajit Pawar said: "We will talk with Congress and then we will decide." Both the NCP and the Congress held meetings on Monday over the developments as the Shiv Sena expressed its desire to form a non-BJP government.

The NCP made it clear that it will not make a decision without its ally Congress spelling out its stance. The NCP has 54 MLAs in the assembly while the Congress has 44. On the other hand, the Congress Working Committee discussed the developments in Maharashtra and decided to have a meeting with its leaders from Maharashtra before taking a decision.

However, at the end of deliberations, the party issued a statement which talked of further consultations with the NCP and made no mention of the Shiv Sena. BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44.

The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

