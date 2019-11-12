International Development News
We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hindi and said his party has not given up and "will succeed".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 11:40 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hindi and said his party has not given up and "will succeed". Raut tweeted: "Lahron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti (If you have fear of waves, you won't be able to cross the ocean.. those who try, never lose," he tweeted in Hindi, adding, "hum honge kamyab.. zaroor honge (we will succeed, for sure)".

The Shiv Sena leader is currently admitted at the Lilawati hospital after he complained of chest pain. Shiv Sena, after breaking ties with BJP over the chief ministerial post, is in talks with NCP over the government formation in the state. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also held a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday.

However, Shiv Sena was not able to stake the claim on Monday as they don't have the support of 145 MLAs. Later, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari asked the NCP, which is the third-largest party to express its willingness for the government formation. Both the NCP and the Congress held meetings over the developments as the Shiv Sena expressed its desire to form a non-BJP government.

The NCP made it clear that it will not make a decision without its ally Congress spelling out its stance. The NCP has 54 MLAs in the assembly while the Congress has 44. Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee also discussed the developments in Maharashtra and decided to have a meeting with its leaders from Maharashtra before taking a decision. At the end of deliberations, the party issued a statement which specifically mentioned of having further consultations with the NCP and made no mention of the Shiv Sena.

BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

