'Necessary procedure' - Britain says of Russia meddling report delay
Britain has not yet published a parliamentary select committee report on alleged Russian meddling in British politics because of the necessary procedure, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deputy finance minister said on Tuesday. The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has been cleared by the security services but it has not yet been given approval for publication by Johnson's Downing Street office, meaning it is very unlikely to be released before a Dec. 12 election.
"It is absolutely normal that reports like this go through a period of vetting which does take several weeks," deputy finance minister Rishi Sunak told ITV. He said all donations to the Conservative party were transparent and fully in accordance with the rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
