Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkey's border.
It is "impossible to say" that the "terrorists" have withdrawn from the strip of northeast Syria, Erdogan told reporters before a flight to Washington where he is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- United States
- Donald Trump
- Turkish
- Syrian
- Washington
- White House
ALSO READ
Second Turkish soldiers dead after YPG militia attack -ministry
Turkish official cites 'intense' coordination with U.S. on Baghdadi operation
Car blast kills eight in Syria's Afrin, near Turkish border
WRAPUP 1-Syrian army, Turkish force clash near border -state media
Syrian and Turkish troops clash near Ras al Ain