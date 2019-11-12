International Development News
US Congressional Caucus to convene hearing on Kashmir

Kashmiri women walk past an Indian security personnel during restrictions in the region Image Credit: ANI

A US Congressional Caucus on human rights will hold a hearing this week on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decision to revoke its special status, but some observers have raised suspicion over its intentions saying witnesses on the panel are well known India bashers. India on August 5 decided to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Announcing the hearing, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission said: "Witnesses will examine the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the context of the region's history and larger patterns of rights violations in India and Pakistan, and will offer recommendations for action by Congress." The Commission has invited Anurima Bhargava, Commissioner, US Commission on International Religious Freedom as a witness in the first panel for the hearing on Wednesday, November 13.

Raising eyebrows over the real intentions of Tom Lantos Commission, congressional observers said its Co-Chairs Congressmen James P McGovern and Christopher H Simth, announced the hearing without notice and has chosen a panel that is "loaded against India". The list of witnesses for the second panel released by the Human Rights Commission, which is a Democratic Party dominated bipartisan caucus of the US Representatives, reflects that the panelists are all suspect.

Invitees are people who are totally pitted against India, indicating that the Congressional hearing is all set to be "biased and one-sided." The announcement of the hearing by the Lantos Committee comes on the heels of a blatant one-sided hearing last month on Jammu and Kashmir.

India had termed as "regrettable" criticism by several US Congressmen over the situation in Kashmir and said the comments reflected a very limited understanding of the country's history and its pluralistic society. Congressional observers suspect this due to the massive political funding by groups believed to be Pakistani-Americans and those close to the Pakistani establishment.

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

