International Development News
Development News Edition

Singapore court to hear legal challenges on gay sex ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:55 IST
Singapore court to hear legal challenges on gay sex ban
Image Credit: IANS

As a Singapore court prepares to hear a series of legal challenges to a law that bans gay sex, LGBT+ activists on Tuesday called for the "right" verdict to be delivered so similar reforms can be triggered across other parts of Asia.

Like many other former British colonies, Singapore has retained an old law that criminalizes gay sex, which was scrapped by India in a landmark court ruling last year to give a boost to LGBT+ rights. Empowered by the Indian ruling, three Singaporean activists have launched separate bids in a renewed push to decriminalize gay sex in the city-state, where a high court is due to begin hearing their cases on Wednesday.

"I think public opinion is pretty clear across religious and age segments that homosexuality should not be a criminal offense," Johnson Ong Ming, who was among the trio, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Ong, a DJ is also known as DJ Big Kid, was the first to launch the case in September last year. The former head of an LGBT+ rights charity and a retired doctor also filed similar lawsuits later.

"I have full confidence in our judicial system and I am hopeful that the court will come to the right decision ... and overturn Section 377A," Ong said by email. The court has set aside six days in November for the legal challenges to be heard but it is unclear when the proceedings will wrap up.

Under Section 377A of Singapore's Penal Code, a man found to have committed an act of "gross indecency" with another man could be jailed for up to two years, although prosecutions are rare. The law does not apply to homosexual acts between women. Singapore has emerged as a modern nation since independence six decades ago but socially it remains conservative, partly due to sensitivities stemming from multi-religious groups among its 5.6 million population.

Previous legal challenges to overturn the ban have failed, although recent opinion polls indicated there has been growing support for gay rights. Opposition to gay marriage had fallen to 60%, down from 74% in 2013, according to a poll of more than 4,000 people published in May by the Institute of Policy Studies, a Singapore think-tank.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, however, has previously said that Singapore society "is not that liberal on these matters". The Singapore court cases are being closely watched by LGBT+ groups in some other parts of Asia that have maintained the colonial-era law, including in Myanmar and Malaysia.

"If the decision in Singapore goes our way, then it will boost our morale here in Malaysia," said Numan Afifi, president of the LGBT+ advocacy Pelangi Campaign in Malaysia. Aung Myo Min, executive director from the Yangon-based Equality Myanmar LGBT+ campaign group said both Singapore and Myanmar "should follow the example of India" and repeal the archaic law.

Gay sex is a crime in both countries, with those convicted facing sentences of up to 10 years in jail in Myanmar and 20 years in Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Africa Investment Forum – AfDB Chief ensures no country to ‘lag behind’ in investment

No country on the African continent will be lagging behind in terms of investments, the African Development Banks President, Akinwumi Adesina said at the inaugural press conference of Africa Investment Forum.The 2019 Africa Investment Forum...

Let them have a Nikaah first: Owaisi takes jibe on possibility of NCP's CM in Maharashtra

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a jibe at the possibility of a government in Maharashtra where all the three parties viz. Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP were trying to join hands to form a grand alliance and agree for a C...

UPDATE 1-FTSE rebounds but mid-caps nervy as sterling falls

A near 3 rise in shares of the worlds biggest credit check firm Experian led a recovery in London blue-chip stocks on Tuesday after falls that tracked a downbeat global mood a day earlier. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2 by 0833 GMT, but the mid-ca...

BRIEF-Financial Times Newspaper Says Roula Khalaf Appointed Editor Of The Financial Times

Financial Times FINANCIAL TIMES NEWSPAPER SAYS ROULA KHALAF APPOINTED EDITOR OF THE FINANCIAL TIMES Source text httpson.ft.com32BcdiP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019