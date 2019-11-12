International Development News
Development News Edition

India US joint Tri services HADR exercise TIGER TRIUMPH to start from Nov 13

Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) would be participating in the exercise.

India US joint Tri services HADR exercise TIGER TRIUMPH to start from Nov 13
The US would be represented by US Navy Ship Germantown with troops from the US Third Marine Division. Image Credit: Twitter(@CaptDKS)

In consonance with the growing partnership between India and the US, the maiden India US joint Tri services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise named 'TIGER TRIUMPH' is scheduled on the Eastern seaboard from 13 to 21 Nov 19. Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) would be participating in the exercise. The US would be represented by US Navy Ship Germantown with troops from the US Third Marine Division. The Exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations.

The Harbour Phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from 13 to 16 Nov 19. The Opening Ceremony along with a Joint Flag Parade and Media Interaction will be held onboard INS Jalashwa on 14 Nov 19. Personnel from both navies would also participate in Training Visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Sports Events, and social interactions. On completion of theHarbour Phase, the ships, with troops embarked, would sail for the Sea Phase and undertake Maritime, Amphibious and HADR operations. On reaching the HADR area at Kakinada, the landing of Relief Forces would be undertaken to the Exercise scenario.

At the HADR Exercise Area, a Joint Command and Control Centre would be established jointly by the Indian Army and US Marines. The IAFRAMT and the US Navy Medical Team would establish a Medical Facility Camp for providing medical aid to victims, who would have been previously evacuated by road and air to the Camp. The Exercise would culminate with a closing Ceremony onboard US Naval Ship Germantown on 21 Nov 19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What to expect from the televised Trump impeachment hearings this week

U.S. Democrats launch the public phase of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this week, with open, televised hearings set for Wednesday and Friday in the House of Representatives.Since launching their inquiry on Sept. 24 ...

England selectors in tough spot after Malan's smashing T20I performance against NZ

With ICC T20 World Cup approaching, Dawid Malans sublime performances against New Zealand seems to have left England selectors in a tough spot. Its a conversation that myself, Morgs Eoin Morgan and the selectors have got to have. I cant tel...

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts 14 pc growth in Q2 sales

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Tuesday posted 14 per cent growth in sales to Rs 2,297 crore during the second fiscal quarter accompanied by 10 per cent growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation EBITDA to Rs ...

Bedi's comments on Singapore visit out of "ignorance": Pondy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday slammed Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for making remarks over his Singapore trip out of ignorance and said he had obtained the Centres approval for it. Talking to media here, a day after his ret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019