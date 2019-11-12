International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling edges down from six-month highs vs euro as Brexit Party boost ebbs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling edges down from six-month highs vs euro as Brexit Party boost ebbs
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling inched down from six-month highs against the euro and was a touch softer against the dollar on Tuesday, as a boost from the Brexit Party's decision to not contest previously Conservative-held seats in Britain's upcoming election faded.

The pound rallied as much as 1% versus the dollar on Monday after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he did not want anti-Brexit parties to win, so was standing down candidates in seats won by the Conservatives in 2017. While the move was seen as a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the Dec. 12 election, currency analysts said plenty of headwinds for sterling remained.

This reflected a more cautious note of trading on Tuesday. "Yesterday's sterling move was very large for what we saw as a limited change in the outlook for the election," said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"A Tory majority is a bit more likely but there are still obstacles," he said, referring to the ruling Conservative Party. At 1030 GMT, the pound was down 0.15% at $1.2832, having flirted with $1.29 on Monday. The U.S. currency was broadly firmer ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later this session.

Against the euro, sterling was a touch softer on the day at around 85.91 pence - down around a third of a percent from Monday's six-month peak of 85.62 pence. If the Conservatives win a majority, the pound could bounce 3%, according to a recent Reuters poll. Bookies now say a Tory majority is an odds-on favorite.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said that while the Brexit party news was positive for the ruling Conservative Party, it may only bring an additional 10-15 seats. "So, helpful to the Tories rather than game-changing," he said in a note.

Economic data meanwhile continued to play second fiddle to the looming election. Britain's employers cut the most jobs in over four years between July and September, according to official data which highlighted how the labor market is slowing.

The unemployment rate fell back to 3.8%, its lowest level since early 1975 during the third quarter, but falling employment, weaker wage growth, and reduced vacancies pointed to a weaker outlook. Currency analysts said a weakening economy and expectations for a Bank of England rate cut in the months ahead were additional reasons to be cautious about the pound.

Two BoE policymakers voted to cut rates last week and others could follow if growth remains weak and uncertainty persists about the longer-term trade ties between Britain and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Maha guv made 'mockery' of Constitutional process: Cong on Prez rule recommendation

The Congress hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday for recommending Presidents rule in the state, alleging that he has committed a grave travesty and made a mockery of the Constitutional process. Congress chief sp...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Tuesday by resorting to mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. The shelling from across the border starte...

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over licence fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...

UPDATE 1-Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan

German police detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on Tuesday on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said.The three suspects wanted to kill as many infidels as pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019